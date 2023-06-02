Together we can achieve more, Rabuka tells leaders

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka say the Pacific region can collectively attain a lot together should leaders decide to work together.

Addressing leaders at the Taumeasina Hotel in Samoa yesterday, Rabuka said Pacific Island countries should capitalise on their collective potential.

“You will probably recall that I mentioned in Papua New Guinea, the Commonwealth of the Pacific we have so much in common that we have not taken advantage of, while the world has been taking advantage of them (Pacific).”

“As we come together to celebrate household achievements like this, let us not forget the bigger things that we can achieve together as strong committed small nations of the Pacific. Together we’re big, together we’re strong, together we’re a force, the rest of the world to reckon with.”

Rabuka told leaders that Samoa can be looked to for inspiration.

“You have been a great shining example of national unity, I’m so grateful that you highlighted in the Declaration this morning; Samoa, Christian nation built on Christian principles of loving God and loving your fellow men and women, all those principles you can never go wrong.”

Foreign leaders present at the lunch included the Ulu o Tokelau Hon Faipule Kelihiano Kalolo; Governor of American Samoa Hon Lemanu Peleti Mauga; Congresswoman of the U.S. Federal House of Representatives Hon Uifaatali Aumua Amata Coleman; New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Hon Carmel Sepuloni, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Tonga Hon Samiu Vaipulu and Cook Islands Deputy Prime Minister Hon Robert Tapaitau.

Leaders were hosted by the Prime Minister of Samoa Hon Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa.

The Independent State of Samoa Head of State His Excellency O le Ao o le Malo Tuimalealiʻifano Vaʻaletoʻa Sualauvi II was also in attendance.