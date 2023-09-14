Tola appointed chair of Lands and Fisheries Commission

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts has announced the appointment of Apimeleki Tola as Chairman, iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission.

Tola hails from Luvunavuaka Village, Dawasamu, Tailevu and replaces Ratu Vananalagi Vesikula.

As a graduate of USP, he brings with him a wealth of experience having served as a high school teacher at the Centre for Appropriate Technology and Development, the iTaukei Land Trust Board and more recently as the Principal Administrative Officer, VKB Operations.