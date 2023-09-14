Thursday, September 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tola appointed chair of Lands and Fisheries Commission

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts has announced the appointment of Apimeleki Tola as Chairman, iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission.

Tola hails from Luvunavuaka Village, Dawasamu, Tailevu and replaces Ratu Vananalagi Vesikula.

As a graduate of USP, he brings with him a wealth of experience having served as a high school teacher at the Centre for Appropriate Technology and Development, the iTaukei Land Trust Board and more recently as the Principal Administrative Officer, VKB Operations.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

We have come through a lot: Puna

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Henry Puna says Small Islan...
News

Foreign Ministers to map way forwar...

Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers will meet in Suva this week...
News

Police request assistance in identi...

Police investigators are requesting assistance in identifying the v...
News

Taskforce to tackle fraudulent deal...

To safeguard Fijians’ financial wellbeing and security against the ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We have come through a lot: Puna...

News
Pacific Is...

Foreign Ministers to map way for...

News
Pacific Is...

Police request assistance in ide...

News
Police inv...

Taskforce to tackle fraudulent d...

News
To safegua...

Individual questioned over Ebay ...

News
An individ...

Police IDC to be held in Labasa

Football
The annual...

Popular News

Ex AG’s bail variation ruling to...

News
The Magist...

Fiji sits third in RWC pool afte...

Rugby
The Flying...

Strong team to face Wales: Raiwa...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Forget past records, focus on th...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Drowning in Bua could have been ...

News
Police say...

Pressure is really on us: Bazele...

Football
New Zealan...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

We have come through a lot: Puna