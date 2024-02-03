Top players in doubt for CVC decider

At least seven key players could miss the second and decisive leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion tomorrow.

The seven representatives of Ba and Lautoka are Police officers and they may have to forego district obligations due to a directive issued by Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew this week.

Chew has advised all Police officers to stay away from sports for a while and focus on frontline duties as the Fiji Police Force’s fight against illicit drugs has intensified.

Players in doubt are top Lautoka marksman Sairusi Nalaubu and goalkeepers Senirusi Bokini and Joela Biuvanua while Ba strikers Etonia Dogalau and Ratu Kaliova Dau, defender Praneel Naidu and goalkeeper Misiwani Nairube could also miss out.

The all-important match kicks off at Churchill Park at 3pm.

The Blues only need a draw to claim the title while Ba will need a win to lift its 21st CVC.