Topping admits Irish can’t play like Fiji

Photo Courtesy: Ireland Rugby

Ireland men’s 7s head coach James Topping has admitted that Irish players cannot play and match the Fijian style of rugby as they prepare for this weekend’s HSBC Dubai 7s.

Having finished a best-ever fifth in 2021/22, a series followed by bronze medal at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, Topping is not settling for minor placings while building towards the Madrid grand final before the Olympics follows in late July.

Speaking about Irish style of rugby since the country resumed its 7s role in 2014 after years of break, Topping said DNA is a frequent rugby talking point.

“We can’t play like Fiji, we haven’t got that sort of personnel, so we are very much relying on our skills like the 15-a-side,” Topping told RugbyPass.

“It is just genuinely the competition. I was a coach in Ulster developing rugby but you weren’t playing high-end tournaments each year. I have gone away and coached, played against Fiji, half of those guys played in the World Cup for Fiji. The same with Australia, New Zealand. We are playing every week against guys who are top internationals and there is high pressure each week as well.”

Ireland is drawn in Group B with Argentina, Australia and Spain.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
