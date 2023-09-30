Saturday, September 30, 2023
Totogo suspect still under review

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua speaks during a press conference on the 2023 Fiji Day celebrations.

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says that the man who attacked the Totogo Police Station with fire bombs is still under psychiatric review at the St. Giles Hospital in Suva.

Speaking at a media conference, Tikoduadua said after his review, he is expected to be returned to Police for further questioning.

Tikoduadua said the investigation will continue after he is released.

Last week, Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew said the suspect has a history of mental illness.

Chew said this incident is an isolated one and has brought to light the need to quickly review current practices, as an attack on any policing institution is an attack on security.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
