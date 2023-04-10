Monday, April 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tourism Policy Plan to map the way forward

Fiji’s national sectorial plan, also known as the master plan or the Tourism Policy Plan will outline the strategic direction of the tourism sector.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka said the development of the plan is based on thorough research and broad stakeholder consultation with tourism-related industries, Government, civil service, society organisations, communities and development partners.

Gavoka said the first phase is undertaking a comprehensive Tourism Sector Assessment to determine the current state of the Fiji Tourism Industry.

“This includes reviewing current laws, policies, plans and incentives. The Ministry of Tourism wants to ascertain where we are now, determine where you want to be, what the challenges are and where the opportunities lie.”

He said the Ministry hopes to complete the framework validation by May, which will then be presented to Cabinet for endorsement.

Gavoka added that the tourism industry was valued at $2.2 billion at the end of 2021 and continues to grow.

 

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Rewa wins Sanatan IDC after a decad...

Rewa claimed the annual Sanatan Inter District Championship (IDC) t...
Sports

Rifle Range wins Sangam IDC

Rifle Range from Lautoka clinched the 94th TISI Sangam Inter Distri...
Sports

Scrumhalf Lomani still under observ...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani is still under obs...
Rugby

Botia puts on Man of Match performa...

Flying Fijians utility Levani Botia displayed a Man of the Match pe...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rewa wins Sanatan IDC after a de...

Sports
Rewa claim...

Rifle Range wins Sangam IDC

Sports
Rifle Rang...

Scrumhalf Lomani still under obs...

Sports
Swire Ship...

Botia puts on Man of Match perfo...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Fiji in ‘Pool of deathR...

Rugby
Fiji has b...

207 drivers booked in last 24 ho...

News
Two hundre...

Popular News

Juveniles charged with rape

News
The Office...

Second suspect in Tamavua assaul...

News
The second...

Fiji Airways cancels flights due...

News
Fiji Airwa...

Sims shift to interchange for Ro...

NRL
Former Fij...

LTA, Fiji Police to beef up traf...

News
Police and...

Valetini scores in big Brumbies ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Rewa wins Sanatan IDC after a decade