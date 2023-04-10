Tourism Policy Plan to map the way forward

Fiji’s national sectorial plan, also known as the master plan or the Tourism Policy Plan will outline the strategic direction of the tourism sector.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka said the development of the plan is based on thorough research and broad stakeholder consultation with tourism-related industries, Government, civil service, society organisations, communities and development partners.

Gavoka said the first phase is undertaking a comprehensive Tourism Sector Assessment to determine the current state of the Fiji Tourism Industry.

“This includes reviewing current laws, policies, plans and incentives. The Ministry of Tourism wants to ascertain where we are now, determine where you want to be, what the challenges are and where the opportunities lie.”

He said the Ministry hopes to complete the framework validation by May, which will then be presented to Cabinet for endorsement.

Gavoka added that the tourism industry was valued at $2.2 billion at the end of 2021 and continues to grow.