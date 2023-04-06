Tourist numbers doing well, $1.7B earned in 9 months

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says Fiji’s tourism industry has been doing well – beyond expectations, despite lagging behind as a region.

He made this statement in Parliament yesterday.

Gavoka indicated that this strong performance has put Fiji on the path of recovery, and we expect visitor arrivals to return to pre-pandemic levels – and in 2025, Fiji tourist numbers are expected to grow by three per cent.

“In 2022, Fiji recovered 71 per cent of pre-pandemic visitor numbers and by value, we reached 73 per cent of tourism earnings.”

The Minister indicated that data collected from April to December 2022 shows an estimated $1.7 billion in tourism earnings.

Gavoka said if you take into account the airfare component, we are looking at approximately $2 billion in earnings already.

“The Nadi to Coral Coast corridor accounted for just over 60 per cent, with the North accounting for four per cent. Vanua Levu and the surrounds, which promises high yield, is a region we are looking at specifically with the World Bank to grow.”

“I am happy to share that we had close to 50 per cent repeat visitors, showing good brand loyalty. Overall visitor satisfaction too increased to 93 per cent – meaning people enjoy coming back” Gavoka added.