Trade training course will bolster efforts: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the Pacific trade training course will bolster our collective efforts at regional and multilateral forums

Kamikamica says the capacity building exercise will shape discussions, and advocate for the interests of our region on the international stage.

During the launch, Kamikamica remarked, that Fiji recently has concluded with the fourth Trade Policy Review at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on 21st July 2023.

Kamikamica said during the review, Fiji received numerous invitations from WTO members to participate in the Joint Statement Initiatives and other negotiations.

He said, that the training will enable better representation of the nation and drive economic growth.

“It will position ourselves as active and influential participants in shaping global trade discussions”.

Kamikamica said that the skills gained will empower to navigate the complexities of global trade.