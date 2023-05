A 61-year-old traditional healer was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman last month.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the accused claimed to cure the victim of cancer when he allegedly committed the offence.

He was among 26 people charged with a total of 63 counts of sexual offences in April.

The offences were rape (40), defilement (2) indecent assault (4) and sexual assault (17).