Friday, August 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Traditional leadership conflicts on the rise: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says that conflicts are emerging at the village level due to the many claimants to the title of Turaga Ni Yavusa.

Rabuka made the comments during the Macuata Provincial Council meeting early this week.

In a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister, Rabuka disclosed at the first of three Provincial Council meetings in Vanua Levu that he has received intelligence reports from police that several people are staking their claim to the title of ‘Turaga Ni Yavusa’ following the People’s Coalition Government’s decision to increase the allowance.

Rabuka reminded traditional leaders that there can be peace and prosperity in our villages if people demonstrate love, consideration and respect to each other.

Rabuka also urged the traditional leaders and district representatives that attended meeting to encourage their people to resolve conflict through dialogue.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

NRL

Kikau voted in NRL tackle of the we...

Fiji Bati and Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs second-row forward Vili...
News

Bua province has lowest crime rate:...

Police has revealed that crime rate in the Bua Province has been at...
Rugby

King signs with Reds

Junior Wallaby front rower Trevor King has signed with the Queensla...
Rugby

Mass changes for Les Bleus ahead of...

France Head Coach Fabien Galthie has made massive changes with only...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Kikau voted in NRL tackle of the...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Bua province has lowest crime ra...

News
Police has...

King signs with Reds

Rugby
Junior Wal...

Mass changes for Les Bleus ahead...

Rugby
France Hea...

Winger Valemei dots in Cowboys’ ...

NRL
Exciting F...

Keep a close eye on children: Ta...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Convicts flee from the court: Po...

News
Police are...

Driver charged for freak Nina St...

News
The man al...

New park for Savusavu youths

News
More than ...

Musa resigned before his convict...

Football
Fiji Footb...

$7k water project commissioned i...

News
Minister f...

QVS dismantles Nasinu in Deans q...

Rugby
Queen Vict...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
NRL

Kikau voted in NRL tackle of the week