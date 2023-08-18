Traditional leadership conflicts on the rise: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says that conflicts are emerging at the village level due to the many claimants to the title of Turaga Ni Yavusa.

Rabuka made the comments during the Macuata Provincial Council meeting early this week.

In a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister, Rabuka disclosed at the first of three Provincial Council meetings in Vanua Levu that he has received intelligence reports from police that several people are staking their claim to the title of ‘Turaga Ni Yavusa’ following the People’s Coalition Government’s decision to increase the allowance.

Rabuka reminded traditional leaders that there can be peace and prosperity in our villages if people demonstrate love, consideration and respect to each other.

Rabuka also urged the traditional leaders and district representatives that attended meeting to encourage their people to resolve conflict through dialogue.