Traill testifies in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

The Magistrates Court in Suva today heard that former Chair of the University of the South Pacific Council Winston Thompson had approved the leave payment of the former Vice Chancellor Professor Rajesh Chandra, which he was not entitled to.

First State witness, Dulari Doris Traill told the Court that Thompson authorised this for Prof Chandra in order to write a book ‘as the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Traill said this should not have approved and that the leave indicated by Thompson was for the purpose of upskilling of senior managers to be better leaders in the University.

The Court also heard that Winston misappropriated his authority in approving bonus payment, promotions and lucrative remuneration of packages for some.

Traill said she was employed by USP as the Director of Assurance and Compliance and in a particular case, her team was investigating an alleged payment of a bonus that was in a way questionable.

She alleged that they were directed by Deputy VC Prof Derrick Armstrong to stop investigation into the payment of the bonus and to focus the investigation on the officer that facilitated the payment and the whistle blower who reported the matter.

She said that she was summoned also to Prof Chandra’s Office, where he was adamant that the two officers had to go home.

Traill told the Court that she informed Prof Chandra that he needed to allow for the investigation process to go on and to not interfere in order to protect the university.

BDO Report

The State witness told the Court that a report was compiled by USP current VC Prof Pal Ahluwalia, received from its staff for the non-action of USP senior management members into some allegations.

She said the report had a lot of allegations into the bonus payments, promotions, and some lucrative salary packages that had been offered to some staffs.

Traill said that some of these senior members of the university were not entitled to these payments.

She said that there was a bonus payment made to a Sobna Kiran that was endorsed by the former Chair of the Council and that Thompson signed off on it without the approval of the Staff Review Committee.

Traill said that the Staff Review Committee had advised against the bonus payment.

She also highlighted that a back payment was paid to Anjeela Jokhan and this was outside the processes and procedures of the university.

Traill said that the contract had completed and was no longer active at that time.

Bainimarama is charged with a count of attempt to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Bainimarama sometime in July 2020 as the Prime Minister directed the Police Commissioner to stop the investigation into a police complaint, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was an arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights of the University of the South Pacific which is the complainant.

It is alleged that Qiliho on the 15th of July 2020 as the Police Commissioner directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, Serupepeli Neiko and Inspector Reshmi Dass to stop investigations into the police complaint by the USP, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was arbitrary act of prejudicial to the rights to USP.

Bainimarama and Qiliho are represented by R Patel Lawyers Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima while Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Ratu David Toganivalu is representing the State.

The trial continues.