Traps set to counter lepto outbreak in Kadavu

A Response Team with the Sub-Divisional Medical Office Kadavu is currently conducting awareness campaigns on animal control in the 20 communities affected by leptospirosis.

Ministry of Health and Medical Services in a statement confirmed that 870 rat baits have been distributed to households to help control the rat population on the island.

Currently, there are 36 confirmed cases of leptospirosis in Kadavu, with 40 per cent of those cases being children under the age of 18 and 17 per cent being children under the age of nine.

“To reduce the risk of infection, individuals should take precautions such as avoiding contact with potentially contaminated water or soil, washing hands after handling animals or animal products, covering cuts and grazes with waterproof plasters, and wearing protective clothing when working in plantations or with animals,” the statement said.