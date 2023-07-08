Saturday, July 8, 2023
Tribunal to investigate Qiliho allegations

A three-member tribunal has been tasked to investigate allegations of misbehaviour against the suspended Commissioner of Police, Brigadier Sitiveni Qiliho.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Constitutional Offices Commission, Sitiveni Rabuka, did not divulge the names of the three members appointed, highlighting it as a confidential matter.

Rabuka said that a gazette notice had been drawn up by the COC Secretariat, constituting the terms of reference for the tribunal.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that a resolution passed yesterday that the former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem be paid as per allowances and entitlement provided for in the contract dated February 2021.

The COC Chair highlighted that this is the same contract that was dated the 16th of February 2021.

“The Constitutional Offices Commission also resolved that the draft advertisement for the position of Supervisor will be circulated over the next seven days to 14th of July and the Commission members to thereafter consider the recommendations in the following seven days and for the Commission to deliberate on the 28th of July.”

Also, a second resolution was agreed to by the Commission indicating that former Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Francis Kean be paid the allowances and entitlements provided in a contract dated the 27th of September 2021.

Rabuka said the COC has also appointed an independent selection panel for the recruitment of the Auditor General.

These include Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation CEO Kameli Batiweti, Investment Fiji Chair Jenny Seeto and Neptune Pacific Limited Director of Finance Susie Waqanibaravi.

Rabuka added that the motion by the Commission is that the Secretary of the Commission draft the Standard Operating Procedures.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
