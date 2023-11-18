Tribunal to hear suspended CJ’s case

The four-member tribunal appointed to preside over the case of suspended Chief Justice Kamal Kumar will hear the matter next Tuesday, at the Old Parliamentary Complex in Veiuto.

Last month, the Chairperson, retired-Justice David Aston-Lewis ruled that it was important to hold a public hearing, a request by the Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo.

According to Justice Aston-Lewis, it is on the basis that the rights and interests identified can be addressed by orders as to the conduct of the hearing and the process relating to it.

The tribunal has been appointed to enquire into the complaints against Kumar under Section 111 of the 2013 Constitution.

Under the terms of its appointment, the tribunal has been given powers to regulate its own procedures.

The three others appointed to serve in the tribunal are Justice Filimone Jitoko, Justice William Calanchini, and Justice Jiten Singh.

Kumar was suspended earlier this year after complaints of misbehaviour.

The contents of the complaints were put to Kumar by the Prime Minister on 24 January 2023.

His responses were received by the Prime Minister, three days later.

The President on 29 January 2023 informed Kumar that regarding the nature of some of the complaints and the responses, he is suspended from office pending investigation and referred to the tribunal.

Kumar is represented by Kings Counsel Anthony Morris and Suva Lawyer Laurel Vaurasi while Kings Counsel Peter David will act as Counsel Assistant to the Tribunal.

The matter will be called at 10am, next Tuesday, lasting four days.