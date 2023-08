The Constitutional Offices Commission has agreed to set up a tribunal to investigate suspended Police Commissioner, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Qiliho will be investigated for alleged misbehavior.

Commission chair and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while confirming this said the resolution was made pursuant to Section 137(3)(a)(i) of the Constitution.

He said the Commission has approved the Gazette notice for the appointment of tribunal members.