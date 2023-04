Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fly-half Kemu Valetini, winger Salesitino Ravutaumada and Skipper Tevita Ikanivere are back in the training for the clash against the Chiefs on Friday.

Head coach Mick Byrne confirmed that Valetini has returned from a shoulder injury that he sustained against the Highlanders.

Byrne said Ravutaumada and Ikanivere, who were rested last week, are ready for selection for Friday’s match.

Drua will face the Chiefs at 7.05 pm at the FMG Stadium in Waikato, New Zealand.