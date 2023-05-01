Monday, May 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Trio back to boost Fiji’s campaign in last leg

Dual Olympic Gold medalist Jerry Tuwai, burly forward Paula Nayacakalou and halfback Filipe Sauturaga are back to boost Fiji’s campaign in Toulouse and London 7s this month.

Sauturaga is back into the fold after missing the World Rugby Sevens Series legs since January.

The hard-hitting utility back was ruled out for three months after sustaining an injury in Hamilton 7s.

Nayacakalou replaces Skipper Tevita Daugunu, who sustained a knee injury in Singapore last month.

Gollings said Tuwai has also made the cut and his presence would certainly be a motivating factor for the team to finish high in France and England.

“The competition level within the group has been high and the best players were selected for this leg, which is a very important one before the season wraps up in London.”

“It has been a good and competitive training week and we have worked on a lot of areas that needed a bit of tweaking,” Gollings said.

He added that Sauturaga brings a different dynamic to the team.

“He has been a fantastic player, strong in defense and a bit of an x-factor in attack so to have him back is really good.”

Pilipo Bukayaro and Napolioni Bolaca have been dropped from the squad.

Fiji is pooled with France, South Africa and the USA.

Fiji 7s squad to Toulouse and London:  Joseva Talacolo, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Josese Batirerega, Ponipate Loganimasi, Paula Nayacakalou, Suliano Volivoli, Terio Tamani, Jerry Tuwai, Waisea Nacuqu, Filipe Sauturaga, Manueli Maisamoa, Vuiviawa Naduvalo, Iowane Teba.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Lack of women representation in Cab...

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says lack of women repr...
NRL

Montoya to stay with Warriors till ...

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya has extended his stay with the New...
Football

Only four DFPL matches this weekend...

Only four Digicel Fiji Premier League matches will be played this w...
News

Sayed-Khaiyum charged for abuse of ...

Former Attorney-General and General Secretary of the FijiFirst Part...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Lack of women representation in ...

News
Former Att...

Montoya to stay with Warriors ti...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Only four DFPL matches this week...

Football
Only four ...

Sayed-Khaiyum charged for abuse ...

News
Former Att...

Fuli names two debutants for Tou...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Lame excuse given by Rabuka, say...

News
Fiji Labou...

Popular News

Navua thumps Nadroga, betters FA...

Football
Navua outc...

Super-sub Nabenia keeps Rewa on ...

Football
Striker Sa...

31 criminal offences in nightclu...

News
31 crimina...

Fisheries Act and policies to be...

News
Cabinet to...

33 medals up for grabs on Day 2

Coca-Cola Games
33 Gold me...

Police bulk up presence at Coke ...

Coca-Cola Games
Fiji Polic...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Lack of women representation in Cabinet: Sayed-Khaiyum