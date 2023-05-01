Trio back to boost Fiji’s campaign in last leg

Dual Olympic Gold medalist Jerry Tuwai, burly forward Paula Nayacakalou and halfback Filipe Sauturaga are back to boost Fiji’s campaign in Toulouse and London 7s this month.

Sauturaga is back into the fold after missing the World Rugby Sevens Series legs since January.

The hard-hitting utility back was ruled out for three months after sustaining an injury in Hamilton 7s.

Nayacakalou replaces Skipper Tevita Daugunu, who sustained a knee injury in Singapore last month.

Gollings said Tuwai has also made the cut and his presence would certainly be a motivating factor for the team to finish high in France and England.

“The competition level within the group has been high and the best players were selected for this leg, which is a very important one before the season wraps up in London.”

“It has been a good and competitive training week and we have worked on a lot of areas that needed a bit of tweaking,” Gollings said.

He added that Sauturaga brings a different dynamic to the team.

“He has been a fantastic player, strong in defense and a bit of an x-factor in attack so to have him back is really good.”

Pilipo Bukayaro and Napolioni Bolaca have been dropped from the squad.

Fiji is pooled with France, South Africa and the USA.

Fiji 7s squad to Toulouse and London: Joseva Talacolo, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Josese Batirerega, Ponipate Loganimasi, Paula Nayacakalou, Suliano Volivoli, Terio Tamani, Jerry Tuwai, Waisea Nacuqu, Filipe Sauturaga, Manueli Maisamoa, Vuiviawa Naduvalo, Iowane Teba.