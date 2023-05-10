Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Trio out of Western Force clash

Three Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players have been excluded from the squad in the clash against the Western Force in Round 12 of the Super Rugby Pacific on Friday.

Head coach Mick Byrne has confirmed that openside flanker Kitione Salawa, winger Selestino Ravutaumada and Samuela Tawake have been rested.

He said the three players sustained minor injuries in their 27-24 win against the Hurricanes on Saturday.

“We have left them in good shape. We’ll have to fly to Perth and then Sydney so we’ll be flying a lot and opted to give them a week off to recover at home.”

Byrne added that players will be given a chance to step into their positions.

Meanwhile, Drua will name their strong guns against the Force later today.

Drua will take on the Force at 9.35 pm at HBF Park in Perth.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
