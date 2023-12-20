Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Trio to appear in Labasa court for Bua theft

Three men charged with breaking into a number of school quarters in Bua will be produced at the Labasa Magistrate Court today.

The three include 19 and 20-year-old students, along with a 20-year-old unemployed man.

It is alleged that the three broke into four school quarters between 06/12/2023 and 16/12/2023 and stole items from there.

All quarters were vacant at the time as the school teachers were in Labasa.

The three men are being charged with a count of Aggravated Burglary Contrary to section 312 of the Crimes Act of 2009 and a count of Theft: Contrary to Section 291 (1) of the Crime’s Act, 2009.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
