Trivial increase in Fisheries budget

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has announced a trivial increase in the Minister of Fisheries budget in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The Ministry has been allocated $20.3 million, an increase of $4.3 million compared to the allocation of 16.0 million by the previous Government in the 2022-2023 National Budget.

Professor Prasad said given this setting, the Ministry has commenced the review of the Fiji Fisheries laws to account for new and emerging issues which the current fisheries are rendered inadequate to address and develop fit-for-purpose legislations to support growth in the Fisheries sector.

He said a new budget component to this effect is the e-platform system for licensing and permitting and the Marine Stewardship Certification of offshore fishery products.

He also said the Ministry will continue to ensure that quality and excellence are embedded in the processes, service delivery, and people that provide services at 32 Fisheries Service Centres across Fiji.

Prof Prasad highlighted the Ministry’s effort to achieving a sustainable blue economy remains steadfast.

It will continue to incorporate climate resilience and adaptation efforts through practiced and viable adaptation solutions-for the benefit of individual fisheries business, the sector and the communities it serves.

These efforts include combatting illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, fisheries sector trade subsidies, maximising resource rent, building Fiji’s food security, harnessing the full potential of Fiji’s aquaculture and inshore industries through import substitution and diversification, blue carbon trading, marine biodiversity conservation and disaster management.