Troika leaders discuss region’s key priorities

The first formal meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum Troika Leaders convened at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS) in Suva yesterday where the region’s key priorities were discussed.

The Troika comprises the Pacific Islands Forum Chair and Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, Mark Brown, Prime Minister of Fiji and former Forum Chair, Sitiveni Rabuka and the next Forum Chair and Prime Minister of Tonga, Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni.

The meeting also addressed how the Forum Troika mechanism can enhance regional unity and solidarity, coherence and collective action, and transformative initiatives in securing the future of our region, through the implementation of 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

The Forum Troika will work towards enhancing partnerships for prosperity for the Pacific people, through the theme of “Our Voices, Our Choices, the Pacific Way – Promote, Partner, Prosper” delivered through our 2050 Strategy and Implementation Plan.

Forum Troika is an important step in the buildup to the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders to be held in Rarotonga, Cook Islands from the 6 to 10 November 2023.

Following the Troika meeting, the Leaders participated in a tree planting ceremony which signifies our region’s commitment to protecting our environment and biodiversity, and save our planet from the impacts of climate change.

The conclusion of Forum Troika meeting marks the end of a successful week of high level meeting of the 26th Forum Economic Ministers Meeting, hosted in Fiji.