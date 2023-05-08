Monday, May 8, 2023
Trustees appointed to FRU Board

Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga has appointed five interim Trustees for the Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board (FRFUTB).

Former Fiji National Sports Commission Chief Executive Peter Mazey, Jenny Seeto, Alipate Naiorosui, Sikeli Tuinamuana and Mosese Naivalu have been appointed pursuant to powers in Section 13B of the Charitable Trusts Act 1945.

“All appointments are until the next Special General Meeting which will be called at the trustees’ discretion once the FRFUTB’s governance and legal compliance are consistent with the Charitable Trusts Act 1945 to the satisfaction of the Minister for Justice as the custodian of charitable trusts,” Turaga said in a statement.

“The appointment of a new Board of Trustees really begins the process of getting rugby house in order. As stated earlier, until and unless the status of FRU as a charitable body is regularised, the AGM cannot be convened.”

The new Trustees will present to a Special General Meeting of the FRU to find a way forward out of the anomalies of the rugby union as a charitable trust.

The SGM date will be confirmed later.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
