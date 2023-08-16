TSLS sponsored students can work part-time

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service (TSLS) has confirmed that sponsored students can work on a part-time basis for a maximum of 20 hours per week.

This provision is in line with TSLS Employer Connect Framework launched by Minister of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh in June.

This is an option but not mandatory and students must seek approval from TSLS.

TSLS chief executive, Dr Hasmukh Lal highlighted that the initiative would ensure that TSLS sponsored students are able to enrich learning journey by gaining valuable work experience and contribute to Fiji’s workforce needs.

“With the launch, more and more employers are showing interest in getting connected with sponsored students of TSLS. The part time work initiative will greatly assist student to gain valuable work ethics, attitude and other soft skills required for employability.”

He said the intended value will be for the students to become work ready.

“{At the same time, this initiative will assist employers to somewhat mitigate labour shortages by hiring students on a part time basis.”

“Undoubtedly, through this initiative some students will secure permanent jobs after completion of their studies,” he said.

“The choice of employment remains the responsibility of the student along with any associated risks or liabilities and sponsored students must also abide by the approved conditions as per their Higher Education Institute with regards to any employment.”

Dr Lal said a student must remain as a full-time student and only seek employment outside the hours of studies, continue to undertake full academic load as per the study period agreed with TSLS, not exceed 20 hours of work per week and continue to meet TSLS academic requirements for term-to-term assessment and part- time employment will not be considered as an accepted reason for poor academic performance.

The application for part time employment approval form is available on TSLS website and social media pages.