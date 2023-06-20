Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Tui Nausori Ratu Lepani dies

The late Turaga Na Ratu, Tui Nausori, Na i-Taukei Vunivivi, Ratu Lepani Tudau passed away last Tuesday after a short illness and will be laid to rest at the Sau Tabu, the chiefly burial grounds in Nausori, this Friday.

In a statement, the i-Taukei Vunivivi’s eldest daughter Mereia Tagicakibau said the official reguregu will begin tomorrow at the Nausori Village Hall, in Nausori.

Tagicakibau said that the family is shocked and at the same time sad on the demise of their father.

The late i-Taukei Vunivivi was installed as the Tui Nausori in September 2015.

“A thanksgiving service will be held at the Nausori Methodist Church, Nausori Village on Friday 23rd June before he is laid to rest at the Sau Tabu, the chiefly burial grounds, Nausori,” she said.

The family has thanked the public, colleagues, business leaders and everyone else for the overwhelming support, love and messages during this time.

Tagicakibau added that her late father dedicated his life to the church, the vanua, his family and more particularly to his dear wife.

“We invite you all to join the family in celebrating and honouring a life well lived of our beloved Ratu.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
