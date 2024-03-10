Tuinaceva calls for action to address systematic issues

Opposition Member of Parliament, Naisa Tuinaceva is calling for immediate and comprehensive action to address the systemic issues at the Land Transport Authority that have compromised the integrity of driver licensing procedures.

Tuinaceva in a statement said the Driving Schools Association has brought to light disturbing claims that driving examiners, customer service officers and enforcement officers have been accepting bribes in exchange for issuing driver licenses without proper assessment.

He said this practice not only undermines the credibility of the licensing system but also poses a significant threat to road safety by allowing unqualified and inexperienced drivers onto our streets.

“The integrity of Land Transport’s licensing processes has been called into question, with reports suggesting that licenses have been issued without adherence to proper channels and due process.”

“This has led to a proliferation of immature and substandard drivers, posing a grave risk to public safety.”

He said stakeholders and customers are united in their demand for Land Transport to take immediate action to address these egregious breaches of trust and they are proposing the following actions to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future:

Thorough Investigation: Land Transport must conduct a transparent and impartial investigation into the allegations of corruption within its ranks. This investigation should be carried out by an independent body to ensure credibility and objectivity.

Accountability and Disciplinary Action: Any staff found to be involved in corrupt activities must be held accountable through appropriate disciplinary measures, including termination of employment where necessary. Additionally, legal action should be pursued against individuals found guilty of bribery and corruption.

Strengthening Oversight and Control Measures: Land Transport should implement robust oversight mechanisms to prevent future instances of bribery and corruption. This may include regular audits, enhanced training for staff on ethical conduct, and the re establishment of a dedicated audit unit within the organization.

Review of Policies and Procedures: Land Transport must review and revise its policies, procedures, and processes related to the issuance of driving licenses. This should include stricter guidelines for conducting driving tests, clearer criteria for evaluating applicants, and enhanced verification procedures to ensure the authenticity of documents submitted.

Transparency and Public Accountability: Land Transport should commit to greater transparency and accountability in its operations, including regular reporting on licensing activities and outcomes. This will help rebuild public trust and confidence in the licensing process.

Stakeholder Engagement: Land Transport should engage with stakeholders, including driving schools, customer advocacy groups, and law enforcement agencies, to solicit feedback and input on proposed reforms to the licensing system. Collaboration with these stakeholders is essential to developing effective solutions that address the root causes of corruption.

“As concerned stakeholders and customers, we urge Land Transport to take immediate and decisive action to address the alleged corruption within its ranks.”

“The safety and well-being of all road users depend on the integrity of the licensing process, and failure to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct is simply unacceptable.”

“It is imperative that Land Transport reviews its policies, procedures, and processes to prevent further exploitation of the licensing system.”

He added that immediate reforms are necessary, including changes to management and the implementation of robust oversight mechanisms to ensure transparency and accountability at all levels.