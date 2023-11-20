Monday, November 20, 2023
Tuiqereqere added to Fiji’s judiciary

Fiji’s judiciary today welcomed Dane Tuiqereqere as a Puisne Judge of the High Court of Fiji.

He was sworn in at the State House in Suva in the presence of His Excellency the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo as well as Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu.

Prior to his recent appointment, Tuiqereqere served as the Director of Pasifika Law Limited in Auckland.

As the founder of this law firm, he dedicated himself to enhancing access to justice within a community that often faced challenges in securing legal representation.

Tuiqereqere specialized in providing counsel on ACC issues and championed cases with novel and significant legal implications in the courts.

With a career spanning over 30 years as a Litigation Lawyer in both Fiji and New Zealand, Tuiqereqere has demonstrated expertise in civil and criminal law.

His wealth of experience encompasses the entire legal process, from preparing court documents for proceedings to handling trial hearings, interlocutors, and appeals.

He commenced his legal journey by graduating with a Bachelor of Law in 1993 and was subsequently admitted to the High Court of Fiji in 1995.

His early professional roles include serving as the Director of Public Prosecutions Office in Fiji from 1993 to 1995, where he conducted criminal prosecutions in both the Magistrate Court and High Court, as well as handling appeals in the High Court and Court of Appeal.

Following this, he assumed the role of Solicitor-General from 1995 to 1996.

From 2003 to 2010, Tuiqereqere operated as a sole Barrister, representing a diverse clientele, including individuals, companies, and large organizations.

Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to the pursuit of justice and legal excellence.

He hails from the village of Naisisili on Nacula Island in Yasawa is married with four children, and is a proud grandfather of two.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
