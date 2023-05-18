Tuisawau engages WAF board on vital role

The Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau today held a meeting with the new board Directors of the Water Authority of Fiji and reminded them on their roles and responsibility.

In a statement released, Tuisawau emphasized on the need to make efficient and effective decisions in order to improve water services as quickly as possible – I know the challenges are there.

Tuisawau said he had been briefed by the previous board and the WAF leadership team about some of the infrastructure issues and the water situation.

“I look forward to working with you and at the same time deliver on the Vision and Mission of the Water Authority of Fiji.”

Newly-Appointed Board Chair, Savenaca Seniloli said as a representative of Governing and Executive Board of WAF, there are high expectations and accountability required, especially from stakeholders and customers alike.

He reminded board members of the statement by the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in announcing the appointment, he expects us the Board, to immediately on the critical issues that WAF continues to face and work closely with the Government and key stakeholders.

The newly-appointed Directors are Amit Singh, Vula Vakacegu, Semi Leiwere, Graham Dooley and Mele Rakai were taken on an induction session which was followed by their first-ever board meeting.