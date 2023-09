Flying Fijians centre Josua ‘The Bus’ Josua Tuisova’s monstrous effort in their 22-15 Rugby World Cup win over Australia has earned himself Man of the Match.

Tuisova was remarkable all game long scoring Fiji’s lone try of the match.

The Ba man also booked impressive statistics with 10 carries, 73 metres made, 10 defenders beaten, 12 tackles made as well as three turnovers.