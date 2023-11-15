Tuqiri describes Levi as Aussie “weapon”

Fiji-born former Wallabies flyer Lote Tuqiri has described Australia women’s 7s star Maddison Levi as a “weapon” after leading the Aussie’s to triumph at the Oceania 7s in Brisbane last week.

Levi scored eight tries across the three-day event as Australia posted four wins and a draw against a strong NZ Development squad before beating Fijiana 7s 26-0 in the Oceania gold medal match.

The former Sevens Rookie of the Year scored two tries against Fiji in the decider, with her bursting runs proving too much to handle.

“She’s a weapon,” Tuqiri told Stan Sport.

“Being an ex-winger myself, all she needs is one metre, two metres of space and she’s gone. She’s an amazing athlete. They need her to be fit and healthy going into the season proper, and come Paris next year.”

The tournament loomed as their final hit-out before the opening ‘SVNS’ leg in Dubai on December 2-3, with Levi believing they will enter full of confidence.

“Going up against New Zealand through all the pool games and Fiji in the Final was awesome with Dubai just around the corner. They’re great competitors out on the field and I think it’s awesome to play some footy against them leading into the tournament,” Levi said.