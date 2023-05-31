Tuqiri, Samo boost Drua’s confidence

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua assistant coach Brad Harris says the visit by Fiji-born former Wallabies flyer Lote Tuqiri and Radike Samo has boosted the confidence of the team ahead of their clash against the Queensland Reds on Saturday.

Tuqiri and Samo met the Drua players in their camp in Nadi and Harris said the players are learning a lot from the two stars.

“They came in yesterday and spent a bit of time with the boys when they were doing a gym session downstairs and we got some extra energy.”

“Both are fantastic ambassadors for Fiji Rugby and their achievement is another boost for our players and whenever they visit the camp, they lift the caliber in our players.”

“High profile players come in and share their life experience helps our players stay focused and our boys have taken up the challenge for the match against the Reds.”

Drua needs to register a bonus point victory against the Reds at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday to book a spot in the Top 8 of the Super Rugby Pacific.