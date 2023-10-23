Turaga meets with Prime Minister

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga is currently meeting with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Speaking to FijiLive, Turaga said he did not have the opportunity to meet with the Prime Minister upon his return from Australia on Saturday.

Turaga maintained that he remains the Attorney-General, while colleague Filimoni Vosarogo remains the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources.

“We are meeting the Prime Minister today. Also, there is going to be a Cabinet meeting that is scheduled for today.”

Also, last Friday, Minister for Lands, Filimoni Vosarogo said he will go where he is assigned by the Prime Minister.

Vosarogo said the Prime Minister has the authority to reassign cabinet ministers and they are expected to comply even if it involves taking on the position of the Attorney-General, despite concerns about the appointment’s legality.

When asked by the media on why he did not decline the appointment given the concerns raised about his qualifications and as a legal professional, the Minister said that the reassignment in his view is a matter within the Prime Minister’s prerogative.

The Prime Minister is expected to reach a decision today after meeting Turaga and Vosarogo.