Turaga remains in AG’s chambers despite reshuffle

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga. Photo courtesy of Fiji Government.

Newly-appointed Minister for Lands Siromi Turaga says he will continue as Fiji’s Attorney-General despite the Prime Minister’s decision to replace him last week with Filimoni Vosarogo.

It is understood the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made the reshuffle as a lot of pending matters were not handled efficiently by the Office of the Attorney-General.

Government is believed to be forking out an estimated $2 million to pay for the salaries of suspended officials, pending a tribunal hearing, and that the Prime Minister is not happy about this.

It is also understood that Rabuka is also not happy of the acting allowance paid out to senior officials who have not been confirmed to their positions.

A senior cabinet member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the final straw for the Government was the inability of the Office of the Public Prosecutions under the purview of Turaga to get a guilty conviction against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

It is rumoured that Rabuka was not pleased, triggering a chain of reactions for those in Government.

Meanwhile Vosarogo has requested an audience with the Prime Minister as soon as Rabuka returns from his official visit from Australia.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
