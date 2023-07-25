Turaga reminds Lomaiviti of the reality in prison numbers

The Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has expressed his concern on the number of i-Taukei and Christians that are incarcerated in Fiji’s prisons.

Speaking at the two-day Lomaiviti Provincial Council Meeting, the Minister for Justice revealed that according to statistics released by the Fiji Corrections Service, Fijians that are from the Lomaiviti Province ranked number three that are held in Corrections facilities around the country.

Turaga said the most common offences are cases of sexual assaults and of selling illicit drugs.

The Attorney-General called on the Church to advocate on the teachings of the faith, to work with the provincial councils, village leaders to minimize these acts of assault.

“You can no longer leave your daughter or children with men. You can never be too sure of people’s intentions any more.”

The Attorney-General highlighted the number of i-Taukei girls that are impregnated and are not aware till they are on their last trimester of their pregnancies.

“Minors are not aware; during the nine months of their pregnancies do not know until they feel some sort of changes that they visit the hospital or health facilities for checks.”

The Minister also revealed the recent statistics released by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services on the number of Fijians that are infected by HIV Aids.

Turaga said i-Taukei are ranked the highest amongst other women who fall pregnant with 1,057, 178 Indo-Fijians and 44 in other races who fall pregnant.

The Minister for Health added that Government is concerned with this number released by the Ministry.

Turaga also revealed that the Coalition Government intends to bring legislations into Parliament that must enhance the rights of indigenous Fijians.

The meeting continues.