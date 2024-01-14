Sunday, January 14, 2024
Turagavou inducted as Methodist Church President

Former General-Secretary Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou has been inducted as President of the Methodist Church in Fiji, in a special Church Service at the Centenary Church, in Suva.

Dr Turagavou succeeds former President Reverend Dr Ili Vunisuwai who had retired at the age of 70, last year.

Under the Church’s Constitution, Rev Dr Turagavou will serve as President for the next three years.

Rev Turagavou had received enormous support at the last Annual Church Conference.

Also, inducted as the new General-Secretary was Reverend Dr Jolame Lawasa, while Reverend Dr Anil Reuben will continue to serve as Deputy General-Secretary.

Other appointments:

Reverend Savenaca Vuetanavanua will head the Davuilevu Theological College, while Deaconess Verenaisi Toga will head the Deaconess Training Institution.

Two non-clergy appointments have also been undertaken.

Former journalist Manasa Vatanitawake has been inducted as Communications Director for the Church, while Kitione Radrodro has been appointed as head of the Men’s Ministry.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
