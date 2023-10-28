Saturday, October 28, 2023
Turuva, Kautoga ruled out of PNG clash

Star winger Sunia Turuva and forward Kitione Kautoga have been ruled out of Fiji Bati’s squad to face the Papua New Guinea Kumuls in the Pacific Championship match tomorrow.

Turuva, who is the NRL rookie of the year, trained on his own during the captain’s run today in Port Moresby. Bati coach Wise Kativerata said he had suffered a calf injury.

“We have slightly changed [the line-up], as you have seen today because Sunia has got a calf problem and Kitione has got a back problem,” Kativerata told NRL.com today.

“It’s not major but we thought we would give other kids an opportunity.”

Castleford speedster Jason Qarequare is set to make his international debut in place of Turuva, with Kaiviti Silktails forward Sirilo Lovokuro replacing Kautoga.

Fiji Bati will play the PNG Kumuls at 5pm at Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
