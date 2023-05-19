Turuva dots in Panthers win

Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva dotted a try in defending champion Penrith Panthers’ 15-4 comfortable win over the Brisbane Broncos in Round 12 of the NRL at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams tussled hard in the opening minutes of the match but it was Turuva who shed the first blood in the 12th minute as he caught a pass from Moses Lua’i and dummied to the try line.

Nathan Cleary converted and 10 minutes later he added a penalty goal for an 8-nil lead at the break.

Panthers extended their eight-point lead after the break when Cleary touched down on the try line and converted before landing in a drop goal.

Selwyn Cobbo scored the consolation try for the Broncos while the conversion failed.

Penrith’s back three Dylan Edwards, Brian To’o and Turuva (216 meters) were all dominant coming out of yardage in a clear point of difference for the Panthers.