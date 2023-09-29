Turuva relishes Panthers opportunity

Rookie of the Year, Sunia Turuva is relishing the opportunity to play for the Penrith Panthers in the NRL this season, ahead of the grand final against the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday.

When passionate Panthers fans shout ‘three peat’ to Turuva on the street, the Fijian winger can’t help but have a laugh to himself.

“When I see all the fans in the public they’re all yelling out about three-peat, but that’s a bit funny for myself because I wasn’t really part of it,” Turuva told NRL.com.

“But even just being part of the squad the last two years, I think that’s been pretty special but now to be part of the 17, I need to remember how special it is that I have an opportunity to get a ring for myself.”

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself and remember that I was just aiming to fill in this year and try get about five, 10 games under my belt during the Origin period.”

“But seeing how everything’s gone this year and to playing back-to-back footy, I’m very grateful.”

Turuva reminds himself that this is his first opportunity on the main stage and wants to embrace that moment

When Taylan May went down with an ACL in February, Turuva was handed deputy duties on Penrith’s left edge and the Fiji international hasn’t looked back, scoring 12 tries in 25 games this year.

“After playing pretty much the whole NSW Cup season last year to getting a permanent gig this year and preparing for the main dance, I feel like everything’s just happened so quick,” he said.

“I think I’m just grateful we just get to be ourselves here at the academy.

“Even at training, we’re pretty loud and then come game day on the field when we’re celebrating tries, we’re just having fun out here and I think when I’m enjoying my footy I can perform at my best as well.”

The 21-year-old is also aiming to cap off a stellar breakout season with a premiership ring against the Broncos on Sunday.

The grand final between the Panthers and Broncos will kick off at 8.30pm on Sunday at Accor Stadium in Sydney.