Turuva wins NRL Rookie of the Year Award

Penrith Panthers winger Sunia Turuva won the Rookie of the Year award at the Dally M Awards held in Australia last night.

After featuring in three NRL games in the 2022 season, Turuva has enjoyed breakout season for Ivan Cleary’s side, playing a total of 25 games so far this year.

Starring on the World Cup stage for Fiji last year, the 21-year-old was handed his first crack at the vacant No. 2 jersey when premiership winning winger Taylan May went down with an ACL injury in February.

He hasn’t looked back, scoring 12 tries, averaging 166 run metres and over four tackle breaks per game, playing a big role in helping his side into their fourth consecutive grand final against the Broncos on Sunday.

Turuva becomes just the second Panther to win the coveted award after Greg Alexander back in 1984. Alexander went on to captain the club to its maiden premiership in 1991.

Wests Tigers fullback Jahream Bula and Storm winger Will Warbrick were the other finalists in this year’s Dally M Rookie of the Year.