601 ad
Turuva’s Panthers to face Wigan in Challenge

Photo Courtesy: Penrith Panthers

Fiji Bati winger Sunia Turuva’s Penrith Panthers will travel to England to face Super League champions Wigan Warriors in the World Club Challenge  next year.

As the Panthers look to claim its first Challenge title in the club’s history, the game will be played at the DW Stadium in Wigan on 24 February at 8pm.

Wigan defeated Catalans Dragons 10-2 in the Super League grand final while the Panthers clinched their third straight NRL Premiership title with a win over Brisbane Broncos, setting up the annual clash of the champions which was last won by St Helens in 2022.

The 2024 fixture is a repeat of the 1991 clash at Anfield, which saw Wigan triumph 21-4, with the game the Warriors’ ninth attempt at becoming World Club Champions, having claimed the title in 1987, 1991, 1993 and 2017.

Australian sides have won seven of the last nine World Club Challenge games.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
