Sunday, June 25, 2023
Turuva’s try disallowed in Panther’s win

Fiji Bati and Penrith Panthers fullback Sunia Turuva had a try disallowed in their 20-12 win against the Newcastle Knights in Round 17 of the NRL at Bluebet Stadium on Saturday.

The defending champions led by 16-6 at the break thanks to tries from Dylan Edwards and Tyrone Peachery bagged a double while Jack Cogger converted both.

Kalyn Ponga pulled one try back for the Knights in the 17th minute and Jackson Hastings converted.

The Panthers did not make an error until six minutes before halftime when Turuva lost the ball and completed 40 of 44 sets of possession.

His try was disallowed midway through the second half after knocking a Jack Cogger kick into Young before falling over the try line.

Jaeman Salmon scored the last try for the Panthers to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
