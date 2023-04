Tuva from Sigatoka has progressed to the grand final of the 61st Sanatan Inter District Championship (IDC) after 31 years.

The Amar Singh coached side which is also assisted by Member of Parliament; Joseph Nand defeated Nadroga 2-1 in their semifinal clash at the AD Patel College ground in Ba this morning.

Tuva will meet Rewa in the final.

The Delta Tigers beat Navua 5-4 in penalties after both teams were level 2-2 in normal and extra time.