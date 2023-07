Two men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a robbery at the Colo-i-Suva Forest Park yesterday.

The two are alleged to have robbed two people of their personal items worth more than $1,000 whilst they were hiking.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACP/O) Livai Driu said a Southern Division team consisting of K9 officers was deployed where they were able to track and arrest the two later the same afternoon.

The two remain in custody as investigations continue.