Two DFPL matches postponed

The Fiji Football Association has confirmed that two Round 15 matches of the Digicel Fiji Premier League have been postponed due to adverse weather conditions today.

The fixture between Nadroga and Suva which was scheduled to be played at 3pm Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and the match between Nadi and bottom-placed Tavua which was scheduled to be played at Prince Charles Park in Nadi will not be played.

The Digicel Fiji Senior League-Viti Levu Zone matches scheduled today at Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa have also been postponed.

Fiji FA has confirmed the matches will be played at a later date.

In other matches today, Labasa will face Ba at 1pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka in a double-header followed by the top-of-the-table clash between leaders Lautoka and defending champions Rewa at 3pm.

Navua will host Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour.