Two DFPL matches to be played on Saturday

The Fiji Football Association has confirmed that two Round 14 matches in Digicel Fiji Premier League will be played on Saturday.

Labasa will host Tailevu Naitasiri at 1.30pm at Subrail Park and Ba will battle against Nadi at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau, Ba.

Three matches will be played on Sunday.

Suva will take on Navua at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium and at the same time defending champions Rewa will meet Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

In another match, bottom-placed Tavua will face table toppers Lautoka at 2pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau, Ba.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
