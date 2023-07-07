Two Electoral Commission members announced

Prime Minister and Constitutional Offices Commission (COC) chair Sitiveni Rabuka today announced two Electoral Commission appointments.

Suva lawyer Barbara Malimali has been appointed the Temporary Chairperson of the Commission while realtor and former FijiFirst candidate Reginald Jokhan has been appointed as a Commissioner.

Rabuka said the Electoral Commission has been invited to put in their substantive nominee to the position of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, in the next seven days (July 14), another seven days to serve papers and for the COC (July 21) to deliberate and the nomination to be considered in a face to face meeting with the members of the COC and the nominee (July 28).

He also indicated that there have been two resignations in the Electoral Commission and this will be filled soon when the Office of the President makes the appointment.

Rabuka also stated that the Government intends to get an opinion from the Supreme Court on the effect of the suspension of the FijiFirst Party and FijiFirst MPs.

“At the moment, there has been different interpretations in the case of the Social Democratic Liberal Party, the National Federation Party… so this is the final time when we intend to get the final ruling on the matter.”