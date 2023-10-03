Two Fijians in WCup team of the week

Two Fijians have been named in the 2023 Rugby World Cup team of the week after putting on outstanding performances in the weekend.

Flying Fijians flanker Levani Botia, who won the Player of the Match after an impressive display in the 17-12 win over Georgia and veteran Japan flanker Michael Leitch have been included by Planet Rugby.

Botia continued where he left from the Wallabies clash.

The Pacific Islanders certainly needed all of his qualities, given their struggles in the first half, and Botia stepped up after the break.

Once again, he was excellent at the breakdown, earning two turnovers, while he also impressed in attack, setting up Vinaya Habosi’s try with a brilliant run and sumptuous off-load.

Leitch has struggled to produce his best since the previous Rugby World Cup, but his display against Samoa was much more what we have come to expect from the Japanese legend.

The flanker was everywhere in both defence and attack and played a key role in keeping them in the tournament.

Meanwhile Fiji will take on Portugal in their all-important Rugby World Cup third Pool C match at 7am next Monday while Japan will battle against Argentina at 11pm on Sunday.

Team of the week: 15 Lomano Lemeki (Japan), Darcy Graham (Scotland), Chris Harris (Scotland), Andre Esterhuizen (South Africa), Mark Telea (New Zealand), Nicolas Sanchez (Argentina), Aaron Smith (New Zealand), Ardie Savea (New Zealand), Levani Botia (Fiji), Michael Leitch (Japan), Theo McFarland (Samoa), Sam Skinner (Scotland), Ben Tameifuna (Tonga), Deon Fourie (South Africa), Angus Bell (Australia).