Tuesday, October 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Two Fijians in WCup team of the week

Photo Courtesy: World Rugby

Two Fijians have been named in the 2023 Rugby World Cup team of the week after putting on outstanding performances in the weekend.

Flying Fijians flanker Levani Botia, who won the Player of the Match after an impressive display in the 17-12 win over Georgia and veteran Japan flanker Michael Leitch have been included by Planet Rugby.

Botia continued where he left from the Wallabies clash.

The Pacific Islanders certainly needed all of his qualities, given their struggles in the first half, and Botia stepped up after the break.

Once again, he was excellent at the breakdown, earning two turnovers, while he also impressed in attack, setting up Vinaya Habosi’s try with a brilliant run and sumptuous off-load.

Leitch has struggled to produce his best since the previous Rugby World Cup, but his display against Samoa was much more what we have come to expect from the Japanese legend.

The flanker was everywhere in both defence and attack and played a key role in keeping them in the tournament.

Meanwhile Fiji will take on Portugal in their all-important Rugby World Cup third Pool C match at 7am next Monday while Japan will battle against Argentina at 11pm on Sunday.

Team of the week: 15 Lomano Lemeki (Japan), Darcy Graham (Scotland), Chris Harris (Scotland), Andre Esterhuizen (South Africa), Mark Telea (New Zealand), Nicolas Sanchez (Argentina), Aaron Smith (New Zealand), Ardie Savea (New Zealand), Levani Botia (Fiji), Michael Leitch (Japan), Theo McFarland (Samoa), Sam Skinner (Scotland), Ben Tameifuna (Tonga), Deon Fourie (South Africa), Angus Bell (Australia).

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Jetsetters out to end 20yr IDC drou...

Unpredictable Nadi is on a mission to end a 20-year-old drought at ...
Rugby

Male names five debutants for WXV 3...

Vodafone Fijiana 15s Head Coach Inoke Male has named five debutants...
Rugby

Guedes out, Alves to return against...

Portugal fullback Nuno Sousa Guedes will not be available for their...
News

Acting DPP to be appointed tomorrow...

The Fiji Government will announce the new Acting Director of Public...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Jetsetters out to end 20yr IDC d...

Football
Unpredicta...

Male names five debutants for WX...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Guedes out, Alves to return agai...

Rugby
Portugal f...

Acting DPP to be appointed tomor...

News
The Fiji G...

Rt Toganivalu had shown great pr...

News
Marama Bal...

Rt Toganivalu will be laid to re...

News
The family...

Popular News

Rt Toganivalu had shown great pr...

News
Marama Bal...

Level up leadership with intenti...

News
Minister f...

Junior Kulas ready to do Fiji pr...

Football
The Junior...

Boks a step closer to RWC quarte...

Rugby
Defending ...

Overseas duo in Kulas extended s...

Football
Overseas-b...

Sims signs with Catalans in Supe...

NRL
Former NSW...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Jetsetters out to end 20yr IDC drought