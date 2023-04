Two men have been formally charged with the alleged murder of the 26-year-old man who died as a result of injuries sustained during an assault outside a Suva nightclub.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sakeo Raikaci said the accused persons are aged 24 and 21 years of age.

He said they have been charged with one count each of murder and will be produced in a special court sitting at the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.