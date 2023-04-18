Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Two new judges sworn in

Two new judges were sworn in today before His Excellency the President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere.

Justice William Calanchini and Justice Alipate Qetaki  took their oath at the State House.

Justice Calachini was sworn-in as the Judge of the Supreme Court while Justice Qetaki was sworn-in as the Justice of Appeal of the Court of Appeal.

Prior to Justice Calachini’s appointment, he was the President Court of Appeal from 1 August 2013 to 31 December 2019 and Acting President Court of Appeal from 9 February 2012 to 31 July 2013.

Justice Qetaki was a lecturer from 2020 to 2023 at the University of Fiji, Justice Davendra Pathik School of Law, Suva Campus, and he is also a Lawyer (Barrister & Solicitor) with over 45 years of experience.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
