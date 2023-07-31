Monday, July 31, 2023
Two new Supreme Court judges

Two new Supreme Court Judges were sworn in at the State House today, further strengthening Fiji’s judiciary.

In a Government statement, the new-appointees, Sir Terence Arnold and Dame Lowell Patricia Goddard were sworn in by His Excellency the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere in the presence of Acting Chief Justice, Justice Salesi Temo, Chief Registrar, Tomasi Bainivalu and Solicitor General Ropate Green.

Prior to this appointment, Sir Arnold served as Solicitor-General and appeared for the Crown in numerous important cases in the High Court, Court of Appeal, Privy council and Supreme Court.

In 2006, Sir Arnold was appointed to the Court of Appeal and in June 2013 to the Supreme Court.

He was knighted in 2016 and retired as permanent judge of the supreme court in April 2016 but continued as an Acting Judge until 2022, only when his services are required.

Sir Arnold graduated with Bachelors in Law from Victoria University and from New York University.

He was also awarded an Honorary Doctor of Law degree by Victoria University-TeHerenga Waka in May 2018 and is a distinguished fellow at the Law facility.

Goddard was admitted as Barrister and Solicitor in 1975 and in 1988 she was appointed as Queen’s Counsel.

She served as Deputy Solicitor-General for New Zealand from 1995 to 2015.

Goddard has worked in a variety of legal fields over the course of her legal career – as a litigator in both civil and criminal cases; as a Crown prosecutor; as a law officer; as a Judge of the High Court and member of divisions of the Court of Appeal; conducting public inquiries; chairing an independent Crown Entity; and serving as an independent expert for a United Nations human rights agency.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
