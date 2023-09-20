Wednesday, September 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Schools visit Telemetry Tracking Centre

Students from Veiuto Primary School and Suva Grammar School had interactive sessions with the team from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO/ISTRAC), who are positioned out along the Queen Elizabeth Drive in Nasese.

In a statement, the High Commission of India said 450 students the school visited the site where the Telemetry Tracking Centre (TTC) is positioned, having an interactive session with ISRO Scientists and Engineers in multiple batches focused on space science and astronomy.

The High Commission said the sessions were very useful to inspire and motivate students towards developing their interests in the area of science and technology.

“In order to share the knowledge of science and technology with the next generation in Fiji, the High Commission utilized the presence of ISRO / ISTRAC who are in Fiji to monitor Aditya-L1,” the statement said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Tarakinikini delivers draft resolut...

The Pacific Islands Forum leaders has  called on the UN Security Co...
News

Municipal elections scheduled for n...

Public consultations for municipal  elections will start next week ...
Rugby

Kiwis make comeback in 7s after a y...

Cory Sweeney’s New Zealand women's 7s team will make a comeback to ...
Football

Khan steps down as Suva coach

Babs Khan is no longer the coach of the Suva Football side effectiv...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tarakinikini delivers draft reso...

News
The Pacifi...

Municipal elections scheduled fo...

News
Public con...

Kiwis make comeback in 7s after ...

Rugby
Cory Sween...

Khan steps down as Suva coach

Football
Babs Khan ...

Pacific Cup for November

Football
New Zealan...

Fuli to test players at Mini 7s ...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Popular News

Forget refs, focus internally, s...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Businesses continue engaging in ...

Business
Prior to t...

Anti Corruption Division to be d...

News
Parliament...

De Villiers backs Flying Fijians...

Rugby
Former Spr...

Battle of Giants semifinalists c...

2023 Battle of Giants
The semi-f...

Injuries hit Flying Fijians camp...

Rugby
Fiji's har...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Tarakinikini delivers draft resolution on behalf of PIFs