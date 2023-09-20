Schools visit Telemetry Tracking Centre

Students from Veiuto Primary School and Suva Grammar School had interactive sessions with the team from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO/ISTRAC), who are positioned out along the Queen Elizabeth Drive in Nasese.

In a statement, the High Commission of India said 450 students the school visited the site where the Telemetry Tracking Centre (TTC) is positioned, having an interactive session with ISRO Scientists and Engineers in multiple batches focused on space science and astronomy.

The High Commission said the sessions were very useful to inspire and motivate students towards developing their interests in the area of science and technology.

“In order to share the knowledge of science and technology with the next generation in Fiji, the High Commission utilized the presence of ISRO / ISTRAC who are in Fiji to monitor Aditya-L1,” the statement said.